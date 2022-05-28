Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez closing arguments: ‘Amber Heard is the abuser’

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has urged the jury to find Amber Heard guilty of defamation over domestic abuse allegations and give her client his "life back."



Camille said in her closing arguments Friday: "We ask you to give Mr Depp his life back, to tell the world that Mr Depp is not the abuser Miss Heard said he is and to hold Miss Heard accountable for her lies."

"What is at stake in this trial is a man´s good name," Camille further said.

"The evidence shown in this trial has shown that Miss Heard is the abuser," she added. "She was violent, she was abusive and she was cruel."

Camille became the internet sensation during the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his former wife Amber Heard’s defamation trial which lasted for six weeks in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital.