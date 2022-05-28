Jennifer Lopez reveals her 'underrated beauty secret' as she recalls having a terrifying panic attack

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez revealed she once had a terrifying panic attack in her late 20s due to exhaustion which made her realize the importance of a good night’s sleep.

The Marry Me actor detailed her experience of the panic attack when her body got ‘completely frozen’ in her newsletter On The JLo as she shared that sleep is the most 'underrated beauty secret.'

“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep three to five hours a night,” The actor-singer penned the incident. “I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible.”

She added, “I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

“I went from feeling totally normal, to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move,” she recalled, adding that she was “completely frozen” and had no clue what was happening to her.

“I couldn't see clearly, and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me, and the fear compounded itself,” she wrote. “Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”

JLo wrote that her security guard took her to the hospital and the whole experience was terrifying for her as she added, “I thought I was losing my mind. I asked the doctor if I was going crazy.”

The 52-year-old singer doctor told her the importance of seven to nine hours of sleep and asked her to avoid drinking caffeine and balance working out with work,

“I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began,” Lopez mentioned.

She further wrote, “I think of sleep like a little time machine. You lay down and you go into a space where you preserve yourself and then you come out a new, younger person than you were before.”

“Sometimes I wake up and say, ‘Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face!’ That's what a good night's sleep can do for you, and it accumulates over time,” she concluded. “Sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there.”



