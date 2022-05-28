Prince Harry ‘walking a tight rope’ as memoir rumors cause ‘great conundrum’

Royal experts fear Prince Harry is currently facing a major conundrum with his memoir.
This claim has been made by royal historian Tessa Dunlop during her interview with The Royal Beat.
She was quoted saying, “It can feel very very lonely if the institution shuts you out. I think Harry more than anyone realises that he's walking on a tightrope.”
“Yes, he needs to make money, and yes the Royal Family have made him feel excluded and he feels unsupported but he also realises, on a professional level I think, that he needs some of their magic fairy dust. Also on an emotional level, they're family.”
