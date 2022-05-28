Shanna Moakler auctions off her engagement ring from Travis Barker: ‘My dream ring’

Shanna Moakler is getting rid of her engagement ring from Travis Barker after he recently took wedding vows with Kourtney Kardashian for a third time in Italy.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Celebrity Big Brother alum broke the news as she said that ‘that chapter’ of her life is over now.

The model told the outlet, “I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring.”

“However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me,” she added.

The 47-year-old noted, “It’s truly an iconic ring!”

Moakler said she hopes to sell her ring which has a 4.01-carat round-cut Cartier diamond for $120K, adding, “It was worth about $160K.”

The auction started on 27th May and it is scheduled to end on 31st May. However, it can be extended depending on the interest the ring receives.

Moakler insisted that the auction has nothing to do with the Blink-182 drummer recent lavish wedding, saying, “I’m sure people would assume that (it’s related to the wedding), but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”

The model got engaged to Barker in 2003 and they tied the knot a year later. The couple, who shares two kids together, got divorced in 2008.