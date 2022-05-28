Britney Spears planning a music comeback? Sources spill the beans

Sources weigh in on Britney Spears’s plans for a comeback amid speculations.
This revelation has been revealed by HollywoodLife insiders and they admitted, “Britney is aware of how her fans are desperately trying to get her to return to music and she is incredibly touched by this.”
“These past few months have really shown her how much she is loved,” the insider added.
“She knows she has an entire team behind her when she decides to do this and an entire army of supporters, literally. But right now, she is not at all focused on that.”
“She is not planning a comeback in the music industry at this time because she is focused solely on building a family with Sam, which includes a wedding and having another child together.”
Currently “She is also putting her energy into looking for a new home to create new memories for her family since the current home she is in now holds some painful ones for her.”
