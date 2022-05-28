Pakistani movie 'Joyland' wins prestigious nod at Cannes Film Festival!

Pakistani movie Joyland makes it BIG at the Cannes Film Festival

Joyland has recently made it big with its first-ever win at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

On Friday, the movie was awarded the prestigious jury prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition, a category that reportedly focused on artistically daring movies, at Cannes.







Interestingly, Saim Sadiq-helmed movie is the first-ever Pakistani entry at the festival that managed to beat 13 nominated movies in the competition.





In addition to jury prize, Joyland also reportedly won the special ‘Queer Palm’ award chaired by filmmaker Catherine Corsini.

Meanwhile, Pakistan entertainment fraternity also took to social media and poured in their congratulations to the team.

Mahira Khan remarked, “This is amazing and congratulations to the team.”

Osman Khalid Butt wrote, “A historic win for Pakistan and Pakistani cinema.”

Oscar-Award winner, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also took to Instagram and shared the "proud moment".

Moreover, Nabeel Qureshi, the director of Na Maloom Afraad, congratulated the whole team of Joyland.

Produced by Sarmad Khoosat, the story of the movie features a patriarchal setup that yearn for a baby boy to continue their family lineage. However, the youngest son secretly joins an “erotic dance theatre and falls for ambitious transsexual starlet”.

