Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bracing for backlash’ from ‘furious’ royal fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been bracing for impact and preparing to deal with the incoming backlash from royal super-fans.

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their plans to attend the Queens’ Platinum Jubilee event.

The warning has been made by royal biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe.

He made the revelations while talking to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

There, he was quoted saying, “What we will see at the weekend of the Jubilee will be crowds. We can expect to see massive crowds.”

“There will be thousands and thousands of people that you would describe as royalists, who love the pomp and ceremony.”

“The reality is that Harry and Meghan are very divisive characters among royalists. People want to love Harry, and they want to love William.”

“If the brothers are stepping out there for the first time amongst those royal fans, it will be fascinating to see the reaction and mood of the public towards them.”