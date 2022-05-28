Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker carry on the PDA in BTS wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaging in hot and heavy PDA in new wedding snaps.

The newlyweds turned to their Instagram accounts to post rare love-filled and mushy pictures for their fans.

"cheers to forever," Kourtney affectionately wrote alongside the post.





Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Italy last Sunday. The couple was joined by family including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for the auspicious occasion.

Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and father of three children, Scott Disick did not attend the nuptials.