Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker carry on the PDA in BTS wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaging in hot and heavy PDA in new wedding snaps.
The newlyweds turned to their Instagram accounts to post rare love-filled and mushy pictures for their fans.
"cheers to forever," Kourtney affectionately wrote alongside the post.
Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Italy last Sunday. The couple was joined by family including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for the auspicious occasion.
Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and father of three children, Scott Disick did not attend the nuptials.
Americans shower praises on Meghan over Texas school visit as she receives backlash from UK over photos
Vikings' Lagertha actress plays Eminem song as she shares selfie with Leonard Williams
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: jury begins deliberations
Amber Heard’s legal team presented their closing arguments in the defamation case her against by Johnny Depp on Friday
Johnny Depp shared a heartwarming hug with lawyer Ben Chew after he delivered an emotional closing argument
During her final testimony, Amber Heard told jurors that she has faced daily harassment and death threats since she...