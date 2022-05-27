Elon Musk’s Twitter poll ‘who do you trust less?’ gets Amber Heard’s name in response

File footage

Business tycoon Elon Musk asked his more than 95 million followers ‘who do they trust less?’ in a latest poll on Friday morning.

The Tesla founder posted two choices for the Twitter users, which were ‘Billionaires’ or ‘Politicians’ for the poll.

While numerous users reacted to his question, several Johnny Depp fans also took to the micro-blogging site and shared their take on his tweet.

Responding to Musk’s question, many Twitter users quoted Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard’s name.

For the unversed, the Aquaman actress allegedly had an affair with the Tesla owner and cheated on the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

During Depp and Heard’s ongoing defamation trial, Musk was supposed to testify but later refused to take the stands.

Moreover, after six weeks of Depp and Heard's defamation trial, the jury is now hearing closing arguments.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.