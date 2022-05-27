Netizens speculate about Johnny Depp's cameo with ex Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Johnny Depp's fans have created a massive frenzy on social media amid the rumours around his cameo with his ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder in the Beetlejuice 2.
The massive speculations initiated after fans claimed that the cast list included Ryder, Depp, and Michael Keaton’s names.
The rumours have been making round amid the bombshell defamation lawsuit of Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The 1998 film revolves around a 'deceased couple who are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home' leading them to get the help of a malicious spirit to kick the family out.
Reacting to the massive speculations, fans have taken over social media to shower love over Depp in an avatar of a creepy character.
"Thrilled to see Johnny Depp added to the cast of Beetlejuice 2.” one fan expressed while another wrote: "I'm happy for Johnny!! Robert Downey Jr wants Johnny for the next Sherlock Holmes!"
However, some netizens appeared more doubtful about the reports as one fan wrote, “So you people did a Google search for Beetlejuice 2, saw his name pop up, and think that means he got cast in it? LMAO! I can see why you stand with him."
