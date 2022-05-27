Meghan Markle kindness went unnoticed during Uvalde visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made an unannounced visit to Uvalde, a Texas town, to pay her respects to the victims of an elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.



Prince Harry’s wife, 40, wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap -- reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse in Uvalde.

She also walked around the memorial, looking at the white crosses bearing the names of the victims of Tuesday´s carnage.

However, a secret engagement of Archie and Lilibet’s mother went unnoticed during her visit.

According to the Hello Magazine, the Duchess donated food at a community centre in Uvalde to support the local community.

The report claims Meghan Markle entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Markle said the duchess had been visiting Uvalde in a personal capacity and as a mother, to offer her condolences and support for a grieving community.