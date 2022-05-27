‘Biggest blessing:’ Scott Disick celebrates 39th birthday with his kids

American TV star Scott Disick celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday (on May 26) with his three children, whom he shares with ex-Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video of his kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, climbing on top of him while laughing and yelling.

“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!” he captioned the clip.

The birthday festivities came days after the former Flip It Like Disick star and the Poosh founder’s kids returned from Portofino, Italy, where their mother exchanged vows with Travis Barker, 46, for a third time.

Meanwhile, Disick also received love from the Kardashian family members on his big day. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian posted a series of snaps in tribute to Disick.

“Happy Birthday … I love you so much I can’t wait to celebrate w you,” she captioned a photo of the pair partying together.