Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new Neflix show branded a ‘human sleeping pill’

Royal experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of creating a Netflix show that’s “a human sleeping pill.”
This claim has been made by 60 Minutes Australia host Liam Bartlett, in an interview with biographer Tina Brown.
He began a conversation by claiming, “It’s a weird mix, isn’t it?”
“On the one hand, he has this pathological hatred of the press, and on the other hand, he’s all too happy to use them to seal the entertainment deals, to do the interviews. of headlines, to promote your book.”
“It is certainly a paradox, that a man who kept saying all he wanted was privacy, now can’t seem to stop talking. I think that’s puzzling to his family.”
Before concluding, she further added, “In fact, one of the things I heard constantly within the Royal Family, people, they said, as if we didn’t recognize Harry. We don’t understand, you know, why he’s doing this, we don’t understand.”
