Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez wins hearts again, video goes viral

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who has been praised for her outstanding performance in the court amid actor’s ongoing defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard, has once again won the hearts of her fans.



Now a video clip of Camille Vasquez comforting his client Johnny Depp in the courtroom is doing rounds on the internet and has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, when Johnny Depp appeared to become frustrated and stared angrily across the courtroom during the cross-examination of Norbert ‘Bryan’ Neumeister, a metadata expert, Camille gently touched the actor’s arm to calm him.

The video of the subtle gesture from Camille to comfort Depp has delighted millions of fans.

The closing arguments are to be held on Friday in the bitter multi-million dollar defamation case between "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Lawyers will make their final appeals to the jury following dozens of hours of testimony and six weeks of blistering mutual accusations of domestic violence between the celebrity couple.