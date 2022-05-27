Hammad Azhar’s Twitter, email and Apple accounts ‘hacked’

PTI leader Hammad Azhar. APP/File

LAHORE: PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar on Friday said that his email accounts including Twitter and Apple were hacked last night.

The PTI leader said that he is now tweeting from a computer where his Twitter account was already logged in.

“Last night my Twitter account, email accounts, and Apple account were hacked by someone who was able to see the verification codes being sent to my phone when he was resetting everything,” he said in a social media post.

Hammad Azhar said that he has recovered his email accounts and reset his Apple ID account.

“When I recovered my email account, I found that the DP on one of my email accounts has been changed with the name Muhammad Sheryar. And my Twitter was attached to an email account.”

The PTI leader requested Twitter to immediately restore his account. “The guy has changed the password and email associated with the account Thank you.”