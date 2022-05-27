Harry Styles kicks off his new album and tour by issuing apology to his mother

Singer and actor Harry Styles has released his new album and kicked of the much-awaited tour by issuing apology to his mum while live on stage performing to his fans.
The 28-year-old, who just released his new album Harry’s House, performed for fans at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Tuesday.
The singer bashfully said “I’m sorry” after admitting that singing about drugs and breasts would be the last thing he would do in front of his mum.
The star kicked off his first tour in more than two years with the hilarious moment. He very recently dropped his brand-new album Harry’s House which is clearly already a massive success with his fans with the entire audience singing along word for word.
Once Harry moved on to his new song on the album Keep Driving, it suddenly dawned on him that his mum was in fact in the audience. He was certainly feeling a little bit awkward about singing his racy lyrics in front of his mum: “cocaine, side boob, choke her with a sea view.”
Once Harry finished the song, he shouted to fans: “I’m sorry! I never thought I’d say ‘cocaine’ and ‘side boob’ with my mother in the audience!”
