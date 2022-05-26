Queen Elizabeth planning ‘special welcome’ to UK for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth can reportedly be expected to plan a ‘special welcome’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will be returning to the UK together after two years for her Jubilee, reported The Daily Mail.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, the Queen might try to make up for not inviting the Sussexes on the Buckingham Palace balcony by ‘going out of her way’ to welcome them.

Fitzwilliam told the outlet: “The Queen has stressed that they are much loved members of the royal family but their presence was always going to be controversial.”

He went on to state: “Given the fact that there will be worldwide interest in their appearance, it would not be surprising if a special welcome was extended to them in some form by the Queen. She specialises in kindly gestures and this is important.”