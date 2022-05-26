David Beckham welcomes Victoria Beckham to their £31m abode with THIS surprise

FileFootage

David Beckham left Victoria Beckham swooning with his adorable surprise for the Spice Girls star on the doorstep of their London mansion.



The singer-turned-designer took to Instagram Stories while sharing a swoon-worthy moment.

Victoria dropped a video in which the English football legend can be seen standing at the entrance of their stunning abode to surprise his wife as she returns home.

Donning a black tee, David rested his arm against the main door as he held a drink and put a cute smile on.

"Now this is very impressive, this is welcome home! I love you,” she can be heard saying in the video.

“I love you so much,” Victoria wrote in the photo.

Meanwhile, fans were left star-struck to get a glimpse inside the £31million mansion in west London.

The couple will soon mark their 23rd wedding anniversary. During her conversation with Grazia, Victoria weighed in on the secret to the longevity of their relationship.

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said while adding that they both have "so much respect for each other".

"David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners,” she added.