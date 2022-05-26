Nick Jonas on his ‘magical and wild’ journey after daughter: ‘It’s been wonderful’

File Footage

Nick Jonas reflected on his journey as a father as he gushed over his daughter Malti Marie, saying that it’s been ‘a magical season’ in his and wife Priyanka Chopra's lives after they welcomed her home.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Jonas Brothers band member opened up about being a new father.

The singer said on the show as he dubbed his daughter a blessing, "She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful."

"There she is,” he said pointing to the picture Kelly Clarkson showed on the show. “She’s got a little heart face."

Earlier on Mother's Day, the couple turned to Instagram to share that their little girl Matli is 'finally' home after 100 days at NICU.

A source also spilled to Us Weekly that Nick and wife Priyanka “could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them.”

“These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic,” the insider added about their days when Malti was in NICU.

The source further said that the couple’s daughter, who they welcomed via surrogacy in January 2022, “is a little fighter and truly a miracle.”

“Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time,” the source stated. “They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents.”

The publication further shared, “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out.”



