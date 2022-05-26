Georgina Rodriguez returns to spotlight at Cannes Festival after son's death

Georgina Rodriguez returned to spotlight this week after going through the immense pain of losing her newborn son.

The Argentine-Spanish model icon arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in a plunging silver dress that perfectly complimented the diva.

The 28-year-old dropped photos from the star-studded event in France on her Instagram as she flaunted her model frame.

Rodriguez shared a series of her photos getting onto a private plane as she geared up to ooze her charm at Elvis premiere at the prestigious event,

“MERCI CANNES ????????,” she captioned the post.

The public appearance came a month after Rodriguez and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo announced that one of their twin babies passed away during labour.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the couple’s statement on social media read.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” they continued.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” they added. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”