Amber Heard didn't pay pledged $3.5 million to children's hospital, witness testifies

Amber Heard claimed several times that she had donated the entire amount - she received after her divorce settlement with her former husband Johnny Depp - to charities.
However, a witness recently clarified that Heard didn’t pay promised $3.5 million to the children’s hospital.
During the Tuesday court proceedings, a former friend of Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, testified that Heard failed to pay the pledged amount to the children’s charity facility.
In a pre-recorded deposition, witness Jennifer Howell confirmed that the Tesla founder Elon Musk made a $250,000 donation to the charity Art of Elyseum on Heard's behalf.
However, the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has not yet received $3.5 million pledged.
In a pre-recorded deposition played for jurors on Tuesday, the children’s hospital representative Candie Davidson-Goldbronn stated that the Aquaman actress only paid $250,000 of a promised $3.5 million donation.
After her divorce from Depp, Heard publicly stated that she would donate her $7 million divorce settlement to two charities: the ACLU and the CHLA.
Back in 2018, while promoting a film, the Rum Diary actress informed the host of the Dutch television show "RTL Late Night" that she had donated the entire amount. "I wanted nothing," she said in an interview after receiving her divorce settlement.
Meanwhile, Davidson-Goldbronn further stated that Heard only left the hospital with $350,000. In a 2018 letter, the hospital representative said she asked the actress and her attorney if she still intended to fulfill her pledge. Heard and her attorney did not respond.
