Madonna in tears after Texas school shooting, calls for ‘action’

Madonna couldn’t hold back her tears as the Queen of Pop opened up on the horrifying mass shooting at a Texas school.



Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old singer dropped a video and penned down a lengthy note to call for action after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The lone gunman, who was later killed by law enforcement, killed 19 young children and two teachers while 17 others sustained injuries in the deadly shooting.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 Children must feel,” she wrote.

“I have children in elementary school and if they did not come home from school one day I don't think I could survive,” she expressed.

The Material Girl hit-maker also questioned, “How is this possible that an 18-year-old boy, who is a child himself, can purchase 2 automatic Rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?????”

She further pointed out that the shooter “posted countless warnings on IG and Facebook announcing his plans to shoot” however no one noticed.



“We need to reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others,” she insisted. “We need to Insist on mandatory training for gun owners, the same way we require people to study and pass a test to get a driver's license.”

“How tragic is it that we. have to Beg to keep all children — All humans. Safe from Gun Violence??” she added. “No more words action only.”