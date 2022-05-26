Psychologist refutes Amber Heard’s PTSD diagnosis: ‘She frequently feigns’

The psychologist hired by Johnny Depp has taken to the stand once again to refute claims made by another expert regarding Amber Heard’s PTSD claims.

The expert, Dr Shannon Curry, began by refuting the possibility of Amber Heard ‘ever having’ PTSD and claimed, “I diagnosed Ms Heard with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder… and the cause was the intimate partner violence by Mr Depp.”

“Generally speaking, there are three main categories I’d like to talk about today,” she added.

“The first is that Dr Hughes misrepresented the tests and the results she utilised in the evaluations. She misrepresented my testing and the results I obtained in my evaluation. And she provided testimony in a manner that presented her own opinions and the self-report of Ms Heard as facts.”

She even references the use of eight checklists that are “not appropriate for forensic settings” because they are “easily exploited.”

Before concluding she referenced the PCL-5 PTSD checklist and branded it a “screening instrument only”, in light of the fact that “it contains every single symptom of PTSD.”

“There’s a secondary danger here too when you think about it, given that PTSD is the most frequently feigned and claimed diagnosis in civil court.”

She even pointed out how “If you’re handing someone a checklist that lists every symptom of PTSD, you’re essentially teaching them all the little nuances that we’re looking for to give that diagnosis.”

Before concluding she added, “She gave that to Ms Heard, Ms Heard endorsed most of the items [on the list] and DR Hughes diagnosed her with PTSD, and substantiated that opinion by Ms Heard’s checking those items on the PCL.”