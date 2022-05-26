Johnny Depp’s lawyers accused of ‘trying to distract the jury’s attention’: Insider

An inside source close to Amber Heard has addressed the ‘one for two’ abuse allegations against Johnny Depp following Kate Moss’s testimony.

According to Law & Crime, a source close to Amber Heard spoke of the similarities in the case and warned “So Johnny Depp didn’t abuse Kate Moss that makes him one for two in the abuse column. But to date, he’s 0 for 1 in the courtroom on the central issue in this case.”

The inside source believes Johnny Depp’s chances of winning the case are close to zero and also referenced the UK libel case, explaining, “Back for when he lost this same exact case in England and when the jury deliberates over this singular issue in this case, whether Amber Heard can exercise her right of freedom of speech, he’ll be 0 for 2 no matter how much his lawyers try to distract and divert the jury’s attention.”

However, legal expert Angenette Levy later addressed the insider’s claim and warned that while the case may be the same, the countries and standards of defamation, and liable, vary around the globe.

Furthermore, she also pointed out how a publication was sued in the previous instance whereas this case focuses on Amber Heard as an individual.

This claim comes shortly after Kate Moss’s statement about the alleged staircase incident was addressed via a live video link inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.