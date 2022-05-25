Johnny Depp ‘cowered in fear’ of Amber Heard during fights, witness testifies

A rebottle witness breaks down who the aggressor and dominant partner was in the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The revelations have been made by witness Morgan Night, in her testimony for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

She began by recalling a fight that erupted between the couple and admitted, “I was speaking with Mr Depp, just one-on-one, and Ms Heard came over and she said, 'I want to talk to you,' and seemed really upset about something.”

For those unversed, Night was brought in as a rebuttal witness against the 2013 “Hicksville incident” where a camping trip between friends turned into a screaming match.

“I went back in the house, and they went back off on their own,” she recalled.

At one point “She started yelling at him. And I didn't want to hear it, really, because I had been in abusive relationships before.”

However, by the end of it Johnny Depp started “cowering” in fear and “seemed almost afraid” which struck Ms Night as odd since Mr Depp is much older than his ex-wife.