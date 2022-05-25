Halsey slams record label for ‘holding her music hostage’: ‘Wish I was joking’

Halsey claims her record label is refusing to allow her the chance of releasing new music without TikTok virality backing her up.
The claim has been shared to TikTok, with Halsey visibly mouthing the words to an unheard track titled So Good.
She overlayed the video with the claim and admitted, “Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP. But my record label won't let me.”
“I've been in this industry for 8 years and I've sold over 165 million records. And my record company is saying that I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”
“Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to basically every artist these days. I just wanna release music, man. And I deserve better tbh. I'm tired.”
