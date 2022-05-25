Surgeon breaks down Johnny Depp’s testimony of severed finger

Hand surgeon sheds light on Johnny Depp’s first-hand testimony of having his finger severed.

The testimony was made by Dr Richard Moore, an orthopaedic surgeon from Wilmington, North Carolina.

In his testimony to the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, Mr Moore explained, “It's not consistent with what we see in the described injury pattern or in the clinical photographs.”



He also noted that if the injury would have been caused by a bottle, the actor would have had a “severe” fingernail injury but his nail appeared to be intact.

However, Depp’s legal hit back with claims that the bottle hit him from an angle instead of head first.