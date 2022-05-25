Rob Kardashian did not attend Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding for THIS reason

Robert Kardashian's decision to skip Kourtney Kardashian wedding is widely respected by the family.

The youngest brother of the Kardashian clan, Rob, missed the big fat Italy wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker, sparking concerns amongst fans.

Sources have now revealed that Rob's decision came from his discomfort being in front of the cameras.

“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” an insider shares with us, adding that the Poosh founder was “understanding” of his decision.

Kourtney and Travis were, however, joined by the rest of their family in Portofino over the weekend. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner were all present at the beautiful occasion along with their children.