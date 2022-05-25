Rob Kardashian did not attend Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding for THIS reason

Robert Kardashian's decision to skip Kourtney Kardashian wedding is widely respected by the family.
The youngest brother of the Kardashian clan, Rob, missed the big fat Italy wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker, sparking concerns amongst fans.
Sources have now revealed that Rob's decision came from his discomfort being in front of the cameras.
“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” an insider shares with us, adding that the Poosh founder was “understanding” of his decision.
Kourtney and Travis were, however, joined by the rest of their family in Portofino over the weekend. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner were all present at the beautiful occasion along with their children.
Sisters Kim, 41, Kourtney, 43, and Khloe, 37, have their social media accounts brimming with perfected snaps
Lady Gaga wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a hoodie and tie-dye shorts
Internet has been divided into two groups as netizens are supporting Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the ongoing...
Johnny Depp's lawyer said that actors like Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot had high profile careers than Amber Heard back...
The 48-year-old model, who has a romantic history with Depp, is expected to testify via a video link on Wednesday
Anushka Sharma is currently busy filming an upcoming sports drama titled, 'Chakda ‘Xpress'