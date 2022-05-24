Neetu Kapoor struggled with mental health issues after Rishi Kapoor's demise

Neetu Kapoor revealed she went to consult a psychiatrist after her husband Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020.

In an interview with Health Shots, the actor said that she was “stronger one” in the relationship with her late husband, who she tied the knot with in 1980.

She told the outlet, "You know, life makes you strong. When you go through ups and downs. And when we go through the downs, we think it’s our worst time. But I feel that’s the best time because that’s the way God is making you stronger to deal with whatever comes in your life.”

“I have gone through loads of it in my life, and maybe that’s what made me strong enough to deal with every situation. I was stronger than my husband. If there was anything happening in our life, I would give him that strength. I was always the stronger one," she added.

Neetu shared during her interview that she went for therapy as she emphasized on the importance of seeing a therapist if anyone is struggling with mental health issues, saying, "Whatever it is you’re feeling, whatever your issue is, you must do something.”

She continued: “If you are having a mental health problem, see a psychiatrist. I went to a psychiatrist. After my husband (left), I used to consult a doctor, but then I said, ‘I am stronger than what the doctor is saying’.”

“The doctor was telling me to do things that I already knew, so I thought to myself ‘Why am I not doing these myself?’. And so, I stopped seeing the doctor and I dealt with my ‘missing him’, ‘feeling low’ feelings within myself, and made myself stronger," Neetu explained.

The actor is all set to share screen with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie will hit the theaters in June 2022.