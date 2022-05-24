Here's why Johnny Depp’s team rejoiced when Kate Moss was mentioned in court

Johnny Depp’s team was seen glad as the actor's ex Kate Moss was mentioned in court by Amber Heard's attorney on Monday.
The 48-year-old model, who has a romantic history with Depp, is expected to testify via a video link on Wednesday.
During the 2020 libel lawsuit, Heard claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean had pushed his ex down a staircase in the 1990s.
“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait, I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” she said.
“In all of my relationships to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him – like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”
“He didn’t push my sister down the stairs,” Heard added.
Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew was seen responding to the mention with a fist pump.
Moss isn’t on Depp’s witness list as insider claims that bringing the model in the court gives Depp a right to call “any witnesses identified”.
