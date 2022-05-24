Shah Rukh Khan sends pulses racing with his UNSEEN pictures

Shah Rukh Khan aka the King of Bollywood looked dashing in his latest snaps from his recent trip to Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani dropped unseen images of the actor.

The Zero actor set the internet on fire as he donned black suit with matching tie paired with white shirt. SRK completed his look with stylish black shades.

The actor is all set to make his comeback with a bang with his film Pathaan alongside style diva Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theaters in January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan will also collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani for his film Dunki, which will also feature Taapsee Pannu in lead role.



