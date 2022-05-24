Prince Harry to face tough time from 'angry' Prince William at the Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned ahead of their arrival in the UK, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are excited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, will face roadblocks on the way.

Speaking to the Telegraph, royal commentator Camilla Tominey said: “I don't know what the Cambridges (Prince William and Kate Middleton) are thinking about them being at the Platinum Jubilee right now because we know that relations between both couples still remain quite distant.

"Of course, Prince Charles, the only emotions that have ever been used by him and his people about how he's reacted to things like the Oprah interview are sadness rather than anger.

"So, Dad is sad. I think his brother is angry and sad.

"But as was the case with Prince Philip's funeral, brave faces will be put on proceedings.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have thrown shade at the royal family time and again since they left UK in 2020. Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Meghan accused The Firm of being racist towards her and son Archie.