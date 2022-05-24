Amber Heard receives an apology amid Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard receives an apology

US singer and songwriter Courtney Love has apologized for unintentionally ‘bullying’ Hollywood actress Amber Heard as she appears to have regretted weighing in on Johnny Depp and his former wife’s ongoing defamation trial.



Taking to Instagram, the Evidence singer said, “I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public (I’m sure it was not deliberate) in it I am weaponising snark (what else do we do with snark?)”

She further said, “I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully.

“I’ve been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy. (Do give me a break on that one. Look at my JOB! I’m working on it) I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever.”

The singer went on to say, “The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfraude’ (look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’) & show sincere empathy for both parties.

“If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends”, she concluded.

Earlier, the 57-year-old singer, who does not have an active presence on social media, shared a video in defence of Johnny Depp through her friend’s account.