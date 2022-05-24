PTI Azadi March: IHC hears petition against police crackdown

Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: Taking up the PTI’s petition against the ongoing countrywide crackdown and detentions of its activists ahead of its Azadi March, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday remarked that the court cannot issue an order on the basis of mere concerns or fear.



The IHC heard the case after raids at the residences of the PTI leaders in multiple cities including Karachi and Lahore where, according to the PTI, hundreds of its workers have been detained across the country. A police constable also lost his life during a raid at a PTI leader's house in Lahore.

During the course of the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “Even in the law and order situation, the rules laid down by the SC should be followed.”

At the outset of today’s hearing, Ali Zafar, PTI’s counsel, apprised the court that the government has launched a crackdown against the party since they filed the petition in the court.

“It is a classic case of violation of fundamental rights,” argued Ali Zafar.

He said the rules set by the SC are not being followed.

At this, Justice Minallah remarked, “The SC has set rules in [Faizabad] sit-in case and it should be followed.” He added the court can say that the SC’s judgment should be followed.

Moving on to PTI Azadi March towards the federal capital, the judge said that they cannot give a blanket order as there are sensitive installations and embassies in the capital.

PTI moves LHC

Meanwhile, the PTI moved the LHC against the expected torture of the participants of the long march and detentions of its workers.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the petitioner’s counsel apprised the court that police raids were conducted to stop the party’s long march.

At this, Justice Chauhdry Abdul Aziz remarked, “The same has been happening in the PTI government. What do you want?”

He said the PTI took the same actions against TLP, PML-N and JUI-F. The judge said that whenever a party comes into power, it starts such actions against others.

The PTI’s lawyer requested the court to issue an order to remove all the obstacles placed on the route of their long march. The counsel also requested the court to order the government to stop police actions against the party workers and illegal cases should not be registered against the activists.

Meanwhile, the judge sought reports from IG Punjab and the chief secretary in this regard and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.