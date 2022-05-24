Hollywood star Johnny Depp ‘will be called back to stand as rebuttal witness on Wednesday’ after Amber Heard’s team change plans, according to new reports.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was due to testify once again today in his ongoing defamation trial against the 36-year-old.



In a change to proceedings, Heard’s team confirmed that they would not be calling him back to the stand after all.

‘Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish,’ a source close to Heard told Metro.co.uk of the possible move.

‘Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now.’

The 56-year-old actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation and seeking $50million in damages over an op-ed the Aquaman actress wrote in 2018, discussing being a victim of domestic abuse.

However, in another twist, a source close to the Depp team confirmed that he ‘will be called back as a rebuttal witness on Wednesday’.

Kate Moss, will also be giving her testimony via a video link on the same day, after Heard mentioned her name in court earlier this month.





