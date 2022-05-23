Kourtney Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to Travis Barker with stunning wedding veil

Kourtney Kardashian paid a touching tribute to her husband Travis Barker with her gorgeous bridal veil, designed by Dolce & Gabbana for their dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy, on May 22.
Keeping things glamorous and traditional, the Poosh founder dazzled in an elegant designer’s white wedding outfit for her big day in Portofino.
According to Vogue, the 42-year-old bride's team worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her stunning wedding veil that's inspired by Barker's infamous Virgin Mary tattoo.
“Kourtney wears a wide, long tulle veil with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words ‘family loyalty respect’,” Dolce & Gabanna said in an Instagram post that included a photo of the veil.
“The embroidery, done with the ‘cross stitch’ technique, recalls her husband Travis’ tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”
The couple’s lavish wedding ceremony was held at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana
