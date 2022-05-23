 
Monday May 23, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle offered ‘first-ever glimmer of hope’ since UK leave

By Web Desk
May 23, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts address the first-ever glimmer of hope offered by Queen Elizabeth to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Robert Jobson in his interview with Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

In the interview, he began by admitting, “The final decision will be down to Her Majesty.”

“If she wants her family on the balcony, she includes that very much that they are part of her family, they'll be on the balcony.”

“This is a time for joy and celebration. Whether they are on the balcony or not, it's down to Her Majesty, if she wants them there, that's good enough for me.”