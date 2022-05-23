Queen Elizabeth ‘refusing’ to fill Prince Andrew’s place at key Jubilee ceremony

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is willing to make significant changes to the Trooping the Colour ceremony but isn’t ready to give Prince Andrew’s former position as colonel of the Grenadier Guards to any other person, reported Express UK.

After Prince Andrew was stripped off his military titles earlier this year in January due to the sexual assault case against him by Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York also lost his position as the colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

As the colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Prince Andrew had enjoyed a major role in earlier celebrations, riding alongside the Queen as a representative of the regiment in parades.

While the 96-year-old monarch was expected to replace Andrew ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen failed to do so.

According to The Times, “The Queen, who has also held the title herself in the past, will not appoint a new royal colonel, to spare the Duke’s embarrassment.”

Major General Roland Walker is expected to represent the Grenadier Guards as of now.



