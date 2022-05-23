Palace aides ‘can’t stop’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Intend to do their thing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “can’t be stopped from doing their own thing” and Palace aides “cant’ stop them.”
This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Camilla Tominey, during an interview with the Telegraph.
There, she was quoted saying, “How quite the Palace PRs on this, they've got a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they're in the confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official.”
“But of course, there's nothing to stop the couple freelancing and doing their own thing while they're in the UK.”
“That of course if they're going to be seen out and about with their children, it's going to generate publicity.”
