Rapper Drake loses more than $230K on Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix bet

Canadian rapper Drake has lost more than $320,000 after he bet that Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc would win the Spanish Grand Prix.

The God’s Plan singer, 35, announced on social media that he bet $300,000 on Leclerc.

“First F1 bet, let’s see how it goes,” the One Dance hitmaker wrote on his Instagram Story, revealing he bet $300k Canadian dollars with cryptocurrency betting platform, Stake.

Unfortunately, the Ferrari ace, who was leading the world championship, lost the lead Sunday afternoon after suffering an engine failure.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was declared the winner in Barcelona, along with the lead of the championship over Leclerc.

While the Knife Talk crooner may not have the best luck on his side when it comes to Formula 1 betting, he recently won $300,000 in profit after wagering that the Los Angeles Rams would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, reported Page Six.