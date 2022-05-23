Meghan Markle branded ‘embarrassing’ for ‘wiping grown’ Harry’s face in public

Meghan Markle has been accused of “being totally embarrassing” and ‘wiping’ Prince Harry’s face in public.

The claim has been made in response to the photographed images of Meghan Markle wiping Prince Harry’s face on stage at the Klentner Ranch at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

The actual event happened while Meghan Markle was on stage to deliver the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy, she kissed each winning member of the team on the cheek while handing out the award, and after approaching Prince Harry, she offered him a kiss on the mouth, wiping it away with her fingers shortly thereafter.

Upon seeing this, royal biographer Angela Levin offered a reaction of her own and turned to Twitter to deliver the heat.

She branded Meghan’s actions as ‘embarrassing’ for a grown man.

The author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince wrote, “Why did M wipe Harry's face when it's prize-giving time? How embarrassing for him.”

Others ended up coming to her defence, citing lipstick as the reason.

One wrote She got lipstick on him. She air-kissed the other prize winner but then lip kissed Hazza whilst covering the kiss with her hands.”

Whereas antoher added pointed out how 'normal' it is an added, “After kissing him she then wipes the lipstick off his lips. Every wife does that.”