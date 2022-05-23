Meghan Markle celebrates Prince Harry’s big win with a kiss: See

Prince Harry on Sunday won a special charity polo match with his team Los Padres, and as his prize, got an adorable kiss from wife Meghan Markle!
According to Hello magazine, Meghan turned up to the match looking like a classic Hollywood diva in white shorts, a polka-dotted blouse and a large black hat.
She also went for a bold makeup look for the event, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Los Padres polo team, with a red lip and wavy hair flowing around her shoulders.
While the couple managed to raise quite some money, Prince Harry’s team, Los Padres, also emerged as the winners, prompting Meghan to not only present him with a trophy but also a sweet congratulatory kiss!
According to reports, the couple were cheered on as they stood on the podium and kissed and later hugged each other tenderly.
Photos from the event were shared by Amanda Nguyen, the founder of non-profit org Rise, who wrote: “Thank you Prince Harry and Meghan for this lovely invite to tomorrow's charity polo match. Looking forward to it tomorrow! Also, admittedly excited to wear a hat for the dress code.”
However, the post has since been deleted.
Meghan Markle accused of causing an ‘embarrassing fail’ with Prince Harry after ‘wiping’ his face in public
Hugo met Prince William - her favourite royal - and the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine when they were in Australia
Details into the identity of Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard revealed
Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancé Megan Fox attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding Italy
Amber Heard has officially been hit with a major accusation that has taken social media by storm
Kim Kardashian is not minding the distance as she sent a sweet honour to Pete Davidson from Italy