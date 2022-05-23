Elon Musk SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion as Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial enters final week

Billionaire Elon Musk aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise $1.7 billion in fresh funding as its controversial founder continues to make news amid his former girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial which has entered its final week.



The CNBC, citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, reported the space travel pioneer would be paying $70 a share -- 25 percent above the $56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.

That would value the 20-year-old firm -- the first private company to send astronauts into orbit, among many other firsts -- at $127 billion.

That valuation has climbed steadily in recent years as SpaceX raised billions to finance work on its next-generation Starship rocket and its Starlink global satellite internet network.

Meanwhile, independent online website Insider reported this week that SpaceX had paid $250,000 to resolve a complaint for alleged sexual misconduct by Musk against an attendant on a SpaceX corporate jet.

The 50-year-old Musk has rejected the charge, saying Thursday on Twitter that "for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue."

Elon Musk was reportedly dating Amber Heard when he allegedly harassed the SpaceX employee.