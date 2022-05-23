Scott Disick enjoys beach getaway as Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker

Scott Disick enjoys nice beach getaway as Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker

US reality TV star Scott Disick jetted off on a beach holiday as his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian got married to fiancé Travis Barker in lavish Italian ceremony.



Scott treated himself to a nice beach getaway and shared stunning photos on his Instagram handle.

He posted a photo of an airplane window in his Insta stories and captioned it, “Where 2?”

Scott also posted another photo from the plane and captioned it, “Next stop, the beach.”

Kourtney and Scott had on and off romance for nine years and they share three children together.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the Facebook-owned app and shared stunning PDA-filled photos from her wedding with Travis Barker.

Sharing the snaps, she captioned the post, “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker.”



