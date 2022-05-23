Publication date of Prince Harry memoir remains mystery

The publication date of Prince Harry's memoir could be a mystery, according to a senior royal correspondent.

Commenting on the report, senior royal expert Angela Levin said "Is he getting cold feet? Does Meghan think he's not been outspoken enough? Does Harry want to wait until after the Jubilee to ensure he has enough filming for Netflix? Who knows."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to arrive in the UK next month to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The British media has been speculating about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, with claims that it may dealt a fresh blow to the British royal family.