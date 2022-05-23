Publication date of Prince Harry memoir remains mystery

The publication date of Prince Harry's memoir could be a mystery, according to a senior royal correspondent.
Commenting on the report, senior royal expert Angela Levin said "Is he getting cold feet? Does Meghan think he's not been outspoken enough? Does Harry want to wait until after the Jubilee to ensure he has enough filming for Netflix? Who knows."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to arrive in the UK next month to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The British media has been speculating about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, with claims that it may dealt a fresh blow to the British royal family.
File Footage Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to tie the knot today at a scenic Italian castle in...
Dua Lipa wowed fans with her latest social media snaps
On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally got married in Santa Barbara
Khloe Kardashian lashes out at Scott Disick over his comments about Kourtney
The company has issued a statement to apologise for using Amber Heard's audio in since-deleted video
Former President of the USA, Donald Trump gave his two cents on the ongoing defamation lawsuit