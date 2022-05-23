Amber Heard getting in ‘squabbles’ with her legal team amid difficult trial

Amber Heard is reportedly getting into squabbles with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft

As pointed out by gossip outlet TMZ, following a particularly hard week for Team Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, netizens started expressing their sympathy for Bredehoft, who had struggled hard against Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez’s razor-sharp analysis.

Internet users across the world, or at least those following the case, noticed Bredehoft’s obvious frustration with her client Heard as well as with Vasquez’s objections to her questions.

At one point, Bredehoft appeared so helpless that she cried out on stand: “I’m trying, I’m trying…”

Bredehoft’s plight seemed even worse when her client, Heard, rushed out of the courtroom against the Judge’s orders.

In fact, TMZ reported that there have been rumours swirling that Heard has been getting into ‘squabbles’ and ‘shouting matches’ in court with her team, however, there is no way to ascertain these claims.