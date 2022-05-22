Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix show poised to fail: Poll

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have secured themselves an up-close and personal show at Netflix, but royal fans are not really interested in watching, an Express UK poll suggests.

Just weeks after it was announced that Netflix had scrapped Meghan’s first animated series for the platform, news came that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now working on a ‘at-home with the Sussexes-style documentary, for which they’d invited cameras into their Montecito home.

Soon after the reports, on May 22, Express UK ran a poll asking its readers: “Will you watch Meghan and Harry's reality series?”

The results are now in and according to the outlet, some 13,907 people took part in the pool, of which 98% (13,635) responded ‘no’.

Just about 201 people voted ‘yes’ while the remaining 71 people said they didn’t yet know whether they’d tune in or not.