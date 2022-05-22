Khloé Kardashian attends Kourtney and Travis’ luxury pre-wedding lunch in Italy 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are throwing lavish wedding festivities in Italy.
Ahead of their nuptials, the couple decided to join their family and friends for a pre-wedding lunch.
On Sunday afternoon, Khloé Kardashian turned to her Instagram and shared glimpses of the couple’s extravagant lunch in the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso.
The Good American founder, 37, gave fans a look into the elaborately decorated blue-and-white table settings at the lunch. The décor also featured white and yellow flowers and fresh lemons arrangements for the lunch.
Khloé also shared gorgeous pictures from her time exploring the Italian Riveria with her family. She shared pictures on a high-end yacht — clicked by sister Kylie Jenner. “I love my @dolcegabbana mini dress. Kylie knows my angles ,” she captioned the snaps.
Khloé landed in Italy as ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson looked over their daughter, True, in Los Angeles, the NBA star shared snaps of the father-daughter duo’s fun time on Friday night.
Moreover, Kourtney and Travis— who legally married last Sunday at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse — will reportedly host their nuptials at Castello Brown.
Prince Harry will ‘not stop sharing his truth’, given that he is no longer bound by the Royal Firm
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are quite happy and spending quality time with their family
Amber Heard’s lawyer’s let slip a claim about Johnny Depp’s potential innocence in a shocking revelation
Zara Phythian has been sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl
Prince Harry’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth slapped with ‘cynical’ accusations ahead of Jubilee celebrations
Rachel Riley ‘wouldn’t wish Johnny Depp on her worst enemy’ amid accusations of him being ‘problematic’