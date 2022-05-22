Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be 'distraction', full of 'acting'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK visit will be good for aesthetics, says expert.
Speaking to BB Breakfast, royal correspondent Jennie Bond admitted that she believes the Sussex return is a distraction.
She told host June Jubilee: "Yes, of course, Harry will be a distraction full stop and Meghan as well.
"And all eyes will be on how they act and talking about Charles and Camilla acting earlier, I think there will be a lot of acting as they go around as a family."
She continued: "We are going to be watching the body language which is a shame but this is not about that this is about the Queen, not about Andrew, not about Harry it's about the Queen."
Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced that they will be attending the Platinum Jubilee this summer. The royal couple is, however, not invited to Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour event.
Insiders bring to light Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner’s plans for getting married
Johnny Depp’s psychiatrist slams the actor of having ‘lots of anger’ and being ‘paranoid and chaotic’
Courtney Love also voiced her sympathy for Amber Heard amid the pair’s libel trial.
Last week, Scott Disick also reacted to the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker after the couple legally exchanged...
Rihanna wants son to have a peaceful childhood
Scott Disick shares jealous comments about Kourtney Kardashian