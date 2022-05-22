Beyoncé lands in Italy to attend Kourtney Kardashian nuptials?

Queen Bey has arrived!
As per Hello! the songstress is lodging in the same hotel as the Kardashian family in Italy, where Kourtney and Travis Barker are to marry.
Her arrival comes after Kourtney scored a special invitation to her 2022 Oscars afterparty.
Beyoncé is amongst the few A-listers who are invited to the wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot this Sunday in Portofino, a week after they officially wed at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse.
The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in Portofino Friday night, as they had dinner at Ristorante Puny.
